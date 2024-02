The Ostomachion Sessions aim to blur the line between acoustic and electronic music in unique performances at the Underflow Record Store and Gallery (39 Kallirois). The idea is that two improvisers will interact with an electronic musician who will process live acoustic instruments by taking sound fragments and transforming them using contemporary digital or analog technology. The suggested contribution at the door is 8 euros.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy