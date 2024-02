The third solo exhibition of Greek artist Ioanna Michopoulou, titled “Urban Narratives,” will take place at ArtZone 42 Gallery (42 Vasileos Konstantinou) from February 16. Michopoulou’s acrylic artworks, featuring bold colors and geometric shapes, vividly depict the artist’s memories and experiences in cities, alleyways and buildings. Admission is free.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy