2manydjs | Athens | February 25

Plissken Festival’s crowd-pleasing Sunday parties continue with the Belgian Dewaele brothers, the masterminds behind 2manydjs, taking over the decks at the Athens Conservatory (17-19 Vasileos Georgiou B). Since 1995, David and Stephen Dewaele have been at the forefront of the EDM scene, constantly pushing boundaries and exploring new territories, whether it be with their DJ duo 2manydjs, their band Soulwax or creating their own sound system and record label, with their remixing and producing skills second to none. Tickets start at 20 euros from Viva’s more.com.

