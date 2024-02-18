The Sculptures Speak | Athens | February 18

Curious minds are invited to a unique Sunday stroll through time in the First Cemetery of Athens (3 Logginou) on February 18 at 12:30 p.m. The tour takes in the cemetery’s Neohellenic sculptures, offering participants a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich artistic heritage of Greece while reflecting on the contributions of figures from the past to the country’s cultural and historical tapestry. Tickets to join the guided walking tour cost 16 euros from kedrostravel.com.

