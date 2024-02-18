Electric Jalaba | Athens | March 2

Electric Jalaba, a six-piece ensemble hailing from London, will effortlessly navigate the realms of world music at PLYFA (39 Koritsas) on March 2. At the core of their sound lies the Moroccan musical tradition of Gnawa, led by frontman Simo Lagnawi, who guides this ceremonial musical expression, creating an ecstatic auditory environment, a dense amalgamation of melody and rhythm that effortlessly traverses between the bustling streets of Marrakech and the vibrant energy of London. Tickets cost 15 euros at ticketservices.gr.

