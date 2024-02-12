WHAT'S ON

Blues Cargo | Athens | February 15

Blues Cargo | Athens | February 15

Greece’s most authentic Chicago blues band, Blues Cargo, is teaming up with renowned bluesman Michael Dotson at the Half Note Jazz Club (17 Trivonianou, Mets). Hailing from Chicago, Dotson is known for his high-energy “house-rockin’ blues,” delivering a raw blend of shuffles and boogies deeply rooted in tradition. He will join Blues Cargo in performing their funky-soul-blues standards along with original compositions from their three albums. Tickets are available at Viva’s more.com, starting from 10 euros.

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
My Funny Valentine | Athens | February 14
WHAT'S ON

My Funny Valentine | Athens | February 14

Tommy Guerrero | Athens | April 6
WHAT'S ON

Tommy Guerrero | Athens | April 6

Viva Espana | Athens | February 10
WHAT'S ON

Viva Espana | Athens | February 10

Curtis Lundy Quartet ft. Craig Handy | Athens | February 9-12
WHAT'S ON

Curtis Lundy Quartet ft. Craig Handy | Athens | February 9-12

Nothing But Thieves | Athens | April 19
WHAT'S ON

Nothing But Thieves | Athens | April 19

STILL! | Athens | February 1-7
WHAT'S ON

STILL! | Athens | February 1-7