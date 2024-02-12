Blues Cargo | Athens | February 15

Greece’s most authentic Chicago blues band, Blues Cargo, is teaming up with renowned bluesman Michael Dotson at the Half Note Jazz Club (17 Trivonianou, Mets). Hailing from Chicago, Dotson is known for his high-energy “house-rockin’ blues,” delivering a raw blend of shuffles and boogies deeply rooted in tradition. He will join Blues Cargo in performing their funky-soul-blues standards along with original compositions from their three albums. Tickets are available at Viva’s more.com, starting from 10 euros.

