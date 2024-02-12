My Ennio Morricone | Athens | February 16-18

Acclaimed Cypriot pianist and composer Stavros Lantsias presents his latest album titled “My Ennio Morricone” at the Half Note Jazz Club (17 Trivonianou). This album opens a window into the musical universe of the late, great Italian composer and orchestrator, performing unforgettable melodies from iconic films like “Cinema Paradiso” and “Once Upon a Time in the West.” Accompanied by Andreas Polyzogopoulos on trumpet, Mihalis Kalkanis on double bass and Michalis Kapilidis on drums, Lantsias’ performances promise imagery and emotion, enriched with references to Morricone’s films and intriguing excerpts from interviews with the late composer. Tickets are available for 15 euros from Viva’s more.com.

