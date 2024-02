The Greek Music Workshop, led by singer-songwriters and musicians Vasilis Prodromou and Nikos Plios, presents an evening filled with Greek songs and melodies that have withstood the test of time. Featuring compositions by renowned composers spanning from traditional numbers to contemporary favorites, the performance will take place at the Olympia Municipal Musical Theater (59 Akadimias). Tickets range between 5 and 20 euros from ticketservices.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy