Karina Canellakis | Athens | February 23

Karina Canellakis | Athens | February 23

One of the most talked-about conductors of our time, Greek-American Karina Canellakis, will make her debut at the Athens Concert Hall (68 Vasilissis Sofias) on February 23, leading the London Philharmonic. In 2020, Canellakis was appointed as the principal guest conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, making her the first female conductor ever to hold this esteemed position in the orchestra’s history. Tickets, ranging from 25 to 90 euros, are available for purchase at webtics.megaron.gr.
 

 

