Karina Canellakis | Athens | February 23

One of the most talked-about conductors of our time, Greek-American Karina Canellakis, will make her debut at the Athens Concert Hall (68 Vasilissis Sofias) on February 23, leading the London Philharmonic. In 2020, Canellakis was appointed as the principal guest conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, making her the first female conductor ever to hold this esteemed position in the orchestra’s history. Tickets, ranging from 25 to 90 euros, are available for purchase at webtics.megaron.gr.



Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy