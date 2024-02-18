Upturn II | Athens | March 3

The EMST National Museum of Contemporary Art (Kallirrois & Amvrosiou Frantzi, emst.gr) has organized an experimental homage to German composer Johann Sebastian Bach. Bach’s solo instrumental works will be performed simultaneously in all the museum’s public areas, creating a unified auditory experience, while there will also be recitals from the diary of Anna Magdalena Bach, providing a glimpse into the personal life of the esteemed composer. This event showcases the talents of students from the Athens Conservatoire’s College of Music and Drama School. Admission is free.

