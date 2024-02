Malia is set to enchant Athenian audiences in four soul-awakening performances at the Half Note Jazz Club (17 Trivonianou, halfnote.gr). Known for her captivating voice and versatile style, the Malawi-born musician transcends the boundaries from jazz to soul and from blues to neo-jazz. Malia will be joined by French pianist Alexandre Saada, and German double bassist Gerd Bauder. Tickets are available at Viva’s more.com, starting from 20 euros.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy