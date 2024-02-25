Tangerine Dream | Athens | March 11

Tangerine Dream has been a driving force in the evolution of electronic music since the original band formed in Berlin in the 1970s. From hypnotic synth landscapes to dreamy synth-pop melodies and enduring contributions to film soundtracks, the band has done it all. At the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (364 Syngrou), German musician Thorsten Quaeschning, will be sharing the stage with Japanese composer Hoshiko Yamane on violin and Tangerine Dream’s newest member German Paul Frick on keyboards. They will be performing tracks from their latest album “Raum,” as well as classics from their extensive discography. This dreamy session marks 40 years since their first and only appearance in Athens in 1983. Tickets range from 10 to 25 euros at ticketservices.gr.

