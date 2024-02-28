Out of Africa | Athens | March 6
The City of Athens Chorus dives deep into the amazing world of African music and its evolution through spiritual and jazz music. Back in the 18th century, African-American slaves came together for impromptu gatherings where they sang, danced and chanted, blending European hymns with African beats and creating something truly spellbinding. This concert at the Olympia Music Theater (59 Akadimias) is a celebration of original works and transcriptions by great composers who were inspired by this rich tradition. Tickets range between 3 and 25 euros from oly.gr.