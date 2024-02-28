Out of Africa | Athens | March 6

The City of Athens Chorus dives deep into the amazing world of African music and its evolution through spiritual and jazz music. Back in the 18th century, African-American slaves came together for impromptu gatherings where they sang, danced and chanted, blending European hymns with African beats and creating something truly spellbinding. This concert at the Olympia Music Theater (59 Akadimias) is a celebration of original works and transcriptions by great composers who were inspired by this rich tradition. Tickets range between 3 and 25 euros from oly.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy