Patti Smith & Soundwalk Collective | Athens | March 14-15

The legendary American singer-songwriter and poet Patti Smith is heading to Onassis Stegi (107 Syngrou) to take part in Soundwalk Collective’s sonic landscapes, in a two-day event full of images and sounds born of contemporary reality. Soundwalk Collective’s founder, Stephan Crasneanscki, has explored, captured and collected the world’s remotest places in sound to awaken a sonic memory within the landscape uncovering traces of past and current histories of the world we are living in. Crasneanscki brought these recordings to Patti Smith, giving her new landscapes into which to channel her poetic vision. Standard tickets cost 50 euros from tickets.onassis.org.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy