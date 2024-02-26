IFFA | Athens | March 1-10
The 2nd International Independent Film Festival of Athens (IFFA), organized by the KINO Athens Film Society, is set to take place in the first 10 days of March. Eighty films from different corners of the world will be screened across four venues in the city. Alongside the screenings of films, workshops, DJ sets and more are also on the schedule. Films are subtitled in Greek and English and entrance to all screenings is free. For the program and venue details, visit kinoathens.org.