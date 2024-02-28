Inhabiting Byzantine Athens | Athens | March 5
Fotini Kondyli explores the lives and experiences of ordinary people in Byzantine Athens in her talk at the American School of Classical Studies (54 Soudias) on March 5. The “Inhabiting Byzantine Athens” project seeks to reconstruct the topography and spatial layout of the city, alongside the living conditions and activities of its inhabitants, spanning from the 9th to the 15th centuries AD. Kondyli is an associate professor of Byzantine art and archaeology at the University of Virginia. Entrance to this hybrid event is free. To attend virtually, register on ascsa.edu.gr.