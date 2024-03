The Bird Experience is a cross-European dance project that explores war, migration and loss, in four simultaneous live performances taking place across the participating cities. In Athens at the Roes Theater (16 Iakchou), choreographer Iris Karayan, in collaboration with Melissa Network, which aims to empower refugee women, invites 11 women to share their own stories through voice and dance. Admission is free.

