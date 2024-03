After last year’s resounding success “A Man and His Double” returns to PLYFA (39 Koritsas, plyfa.space) for a limited run. The performance is an exercise in humankind’s illogical, persistent resistance against inevitable downfall and the violence of oppressive forces. The dancer, Alexandros Vardaxoglou, and musician, Giannis Aggelakis, share the roles of assailant and victim, conformist and conformed. Tickets cost 12 euros from Viva’s more.com.

