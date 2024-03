The Greek National Opera (364 Syngrou Avenue, nationalopera.gr) presents a new take on the classic ballet “Coppelia,” choreographed by acclaimed Slovenian artist Edward Clug. This adaptation follows Swanhild’s journey to win back her fiance’s affection from the enchanting Coppelia, a mechanical doll. Clug blends contemporary dance and the original music by French composer Leo Delibe in a captivating stage setting. Tickets start from 15 euros at ticketservices.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy