The Governor: Ioannis Kapodistrias | Athens | March 21

The Demos Center (17B Ipitou, Plaka), part of the Institute for Hellenic Culture and the Liberal Arts at Deree – The American College of Greece, will be hosting “The Governor: Ioannis Kapodistrias + The Making of Modern Hellas,” a discussion about Ioannis Kapodistrias’ diplomatic finesse, administrative acumen, and cultural contributions, illuminating his pivotal role in shaping the Greek nation-state and leaving an indelible mark on European diplomacy during the 19th century. Through discussions on his efforts to secure Hellenic independence, implement governance reforms, and foster national identity, the event aims to highlight Kapodistrias’ enduring impact on Greek history and his significance in the broader context of European politics. The event will be moderated by Ilias “Lou” Katsos, president of the Eastern Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA), and the esteemed speakers include director and screenwriter Yannis Smaragdis, whose most significant feature films are “Kazantzakis” (2017), “God Loves Caviar” (2007), “El Greco” (2007), Cavafy (1996), and whose latest, “The Governor,” based on the life of Kapodistrias, is currently in production.

Wine and cheese will be served before the event (from 5.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.) and the main discussion will get under way at 7 p.m. For more information, please contact the director of The Demos Center, Dr Mary Cardaras at [email protected].