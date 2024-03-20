WHAT'S ON

Spring Equinox | Athens | March 21 – April 20

Spring Equinox | Athens | March 21 – April 20

Marianna Lourba’s first solo exhibition, “Spring Equinox,” opens at the Roma Gallery (5 Roma, roma-gallery.com) in Kolonaki on March 21. Through acrylic-painted wood layers, paper, and integrated LEDs, Lourba presents vivid hues and captivating shapes. Her semicircular motif symbolizes transitions between light and darkness, while the titles evoke myth and reality. Curated by Christoforos Marinos, the exhibition is a journey through Greek-inspired artistry. Entrance is free. 

Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Moments of Color | Athens | March 15-27
WHAT'S ON

Moments of Color | Athens | March 15-27

Our Flags | Athens | March 14 – April 7
WHAT'S ON

Our Flags | Athens | March 14 – April 7

Future Perfect | Athens | March 14 – April 6
WHAT'S ON

Future Perfect | Athens | March 14 – April 6

We Are One | Athens | To March 17
WHAT'S ON

We Are One | Athens | To March 17

Kifissos | Athens | March 15-31
WHAT'S ON

Kifissos | Athens | March 15-31

Six Shows & More | Athens | March 8- November 11
WHAT'S ON

Six Shows & More | Athens | March 8- November 11