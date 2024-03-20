Spring Equinox | Athens | March 21 – April 20

Marianna Lourba’s first solo exhibition, “Spring Equinox,” opens at the Roma Gallery (5 Roma, roma-gallery.com) in Kolonaki on March 21. Through acrylic-painted wood layers, paper, and integrated LEDs, Lourba presents vivid hues and captivating shapes. Her semicircular motif symbolizes transitions between light and darkness, while the titles evoke myth and reality. Curated by Christoforos Marinos, the exhibition is a journey through Greek-inspired artistry. Entrance is free.

