Blank Wall Gallery (55 Fokionos Negri, blankwallgallery.com) presents a group photography exhibition “Moments of Color,” curated by Markos Dolopikos. The exhibition showcases vibrant photographs from around the world, celebrating the colors of spring. Each image tells a unique story, evoking a range of emotions through its colorful palette. Entrance to the exhibition is free.

