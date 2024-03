Experience a night of uproarious comedy with the legendary British comedian Bill Bailey at Pallas Theatre (5 Voukourestiou). Renowned for his quirky humor and musical talents, Bailey’s distinctive blend of comedy and music promises an unforgettable evening. Tickets range between 30 and 52 euros from Viva’s more.com.

