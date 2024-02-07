Salo | Athens | February 10 – March 10

“Salo, or the 120 Days of Sodom,” one of the most controversial films of the 20th century, directed by Italian filmmaking legend Pier Paolo Pasolini, is reimagined by prominent and innovative Athenian director Aris Biniaris in a production by the Greek National Opera Alternative Stage (364 Syngrou). The play promises a wild ride through the darkest corners of the human psyche, in an evocative soundscape and stage set that echo the horrifying resilience of totalitarianism. In addition to the theater production, there will also be a series of concerts, also directed by Biniaris, under the title “Salo: The Concert,” featuring Greek rap artists – a creative immersion into the themes of Pasolini’s filmography, fused with present-day culture-shaping music. Tickets start from 15 euros at ticketservices.gr.

