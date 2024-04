Euripides Laskaridis presents “Lapis Lazuli” at Onassis Stegi (107 Syngrou), continuing his trailblazing fusion of theater, dance and visual arts. Following global success, this international co-production explores human fears and the unpredictable nature of existence, drawing inspiration from the metamorphic rock of the same name, in a captivating and enigmatic performance. Tickets range from 5 to 28 euros from onassis.org.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy