The Athens Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Historical Experiences” at the Athens Conservatoire (17-19 Vasileos Georgiou, athensconservatoire.gr). The orchestra will perform works by Greek composer Dionysios Lavrangas, as well as French composer Francis Poulenc’s Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra and more. Artistic Director Byron Fidetzis will lead this unique program. Tickets start from 8 euros at Viva’s more.com.

