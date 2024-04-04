Thievery Corporation & Black Pumas | Athens | July 9

Release Athens 2024 welcomes Thievery Corporation and Black Pumas on July 9, at Water Square (Plateia Nero, 2616 Posidonos), in a day dedicated to the sounds of downtempo/dub/electronica and soul. Much loved in Greece, Thievery Corporation and newcomers Black Pumas promise one of this year’s most significant and dance-worthy shows. Washington-based duet Thievery Corporation are pioneers in electronic music, with influences ranging from dub/reggae to 60s jazz and bossa nova, while Black Pumas, formed in Austin, Texas in 2017, made waves with their self-titled Grammy-nominated debut album in 2019. Tickets start from 35 euros at Viva’s more.com.

