WHAT'S ON

Thievery Corporation & Black Pumas | Athens | July 9

Thievery Corporation & Black Pumas | Athens | July 9

Release Athens 2024 welcomes Thievery Corporation and Black Pumas on July 9, at Water Square (Plateia Nero, 2616 Posidonos), in a day dedicated to the sounds of downtempo/dub/electronica and soul. Much loved in Greece, Thievery Corporation and newcomers Black Pumas promise one of this year’s most significant and dance-worthy shows. Washington-based duet Thievery Corporation are pioneers in electronic music, with influences ranging from dub/reggae to 60s jazz and bossa nova, while Black Pumas, formed in Austin, Texas in 2017, made waves with their self-titled Grammy-nominated debut album in 2019. Tickets start from 35 euros at Viva’s more.com.

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Historical Experiences | Athens | April 6
WHAT'S ON

Historical Experiences | Athens | April 6

Ville Valo | Athens | April 4
WHAT'S ON

Ville Valo | Athens | April 4

Rammstein | Athens | May 30
WHAT'S ON

Rammstein | Athens | May 30

Cigarettes After Sex | Athens | October 25-26
WHAT'S ON

Cigarettes After Sex | Athens | October 25-26

Corey Taylor | Athens | May 28
WHAT'S ON

Corey Taylor | Athens | May 28

Mr Clarinet & Echo Canyon | Athens | March 22
WHAT'S ON

Mr Clarinet & Echo Canyon | Athens | March 22