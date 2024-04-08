WHAT'S ON

City of Mahagonny | Athens | April 12-25

The Greek National Opera (264 Syngrou) revitalizes Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht’s iconic masterpiece, “Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny.” This 20th-century opera, set in Germany’s Weimar Republic, offers a sharp critique of capitalism amid a world of excess. Weill’s eclectic score, featuring hits like “Alabama Song,” blends jazz and ragtime, ensuring timeless relevance. Directed by Yannis Houvardas, with a stellar Greek cast, this six-show run guarantees a spectacular experience. Ticket prices range from 10 to 90 euros at ticketservices.gr.

 

Opera

