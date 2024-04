The Theater of The No (3 Konstantinou Paleologou, theatreoftheno.com), Athens’ inaugural English-speaking theater, is set to make a striking debut with Samuel Beckett’s timeless classic, “Waiting for Godot,” directed by Nikos Dionysios, on April 18. Featuring an eclectic international and Greek cast, this bold production injects fresh energy and innovation into the 20th century’s most pivotal theatrical work. Tickets cost 15 euros from public.gr.

