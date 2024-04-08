Respublika | Malakasa | June 13-15
Onassis Stegi presents Lukasz Twarkowski’s spectacle “Respublika” at the Tera Vibe Park (Oropos 19011) in Malakasa. This Polish artist has crafted a utopia blurring the lines between a rave, a social experiment, and a political statement, weaving together theater, visual arts, cinema, rave and techno. During the six-hour performance, the audience enjoys the freedom to interact, depart and return, traversing the boundary between life and art. Following the finale on June 15, stay for an explosive DJ set featuring techno superstar Richie Hawtin and Palestinian DJ phenomenon Sama’ Abdulhadi, in collaboration with Blend Music Productions. Tickets cost 10-65 euros at tickets.onassis.org.