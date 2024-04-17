Pindos-Himalayas | Athens | April 18 – May 11
Gallery Genesis (121 Ippokratous) unveils a retrospective exhibition titled “Pindos-Himalayas/Landscape Quests 2012-2024” by artist Ioanna Konstantinou, curated by Yiorgos Tzaneris. Over the past 12 years, Konstantinou has depicted nature’s essence, focusing on untouched landscapes and infusing realism with impressionistic techniques. Her works evolve into subjective compositions, exploring the symbiosis between the artist and the environment. Entrance to the exhibition is free.