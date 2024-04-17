Pindos-Himalayas | Athens | April 18 – May 11

Gallery Genesis (121 Ippokratous) unveils a retrospective exhibition titled “Pindos-Himalayas/Landscape Quests 2012-2024” by artist Ioanna Konstantinou, curated by Yiorgos Tzaneris. Over the past 12 years, Konstantinou has depicted nature’s essence, focusing on untouched landscapes and infusing realism with impressionistic techniques. Her works evolve into subjective compositions, exploring the symbiosis between the artist and the environment. Entrance to the exhibition is free.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy