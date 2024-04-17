My Father Had a Big Nose | Athens | April 19 – May 24
The Blender Gallery (4 Zisimopoulou) in Glyfada hosts the latest solo exhibition by artist Konstantinos Patsios (b. 1977), titled “‘My Father Had a Big Nose,’ Objects and Toys from an Aggressive Childhood,” curated by Christina Ntougeropoulou. Opening on Friday, and running until May 24, the exhibition presents a Gesamtkunstwerk – a work of art that strives to make use of most if not all art forms – blending wall works, sculptures, videos and NFTs. Patsios employs collage and decollage techniques to enrich his painting process, creating a captivating narrative bridging adult and childhood realms. Entrance to the exhibition is free.