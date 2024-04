Explore 55 rare, authentic posters by Pablo Picasso, along with 20 representative ceramic pieces by the artist, in the exhibition “Pablo Picasso: The Brilliant Champion of Art and Democracy Through Rare Posters and Ceramics.” Hosted at the European Cultural Center of Delphi (eccd.gr), this exhibition showcases pieces from the renowned collection of Werner Rothlisberger for the first time in Greece. The exhibition opens on May 11 at 7 p.m.

