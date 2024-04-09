Romeyka | Kavala | To April 28

A fieldwork-based exhibition on the past and present of the Romeyka dialect is taking place at the MOHA Research Center in Kavala (moha.center). The exhibition sheds light on the endangered status of Romeyka, a Greek variety spoken in Turkey’s Trabzon region, aiming to raise public awareness and foster dialogue about its linguistic and sociocultural significance. Through archival materials and ongoing fieldwork, viewers gain insight into the historical context and current state of Romeyka-speaking communities. The exhibition is curated by Professor Ioanna Sitaridou of the University of Cambridge. Admission to the exhibition costs 5 euros.

