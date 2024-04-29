Tosca | Athens | June 1-11
Italian composer Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca” kicks off the festival season at the Herodes Atticus Odeon (Dionysiou Aeropagitou). Greek director Katerina Petsatodi revives Hugo de Ana’s acclaimed version in a production that features an international cast and transcends the realm of opera and embraces a cinematic grandeur that weaves a dramatic tale of love, betrayal and redemption, accompanied by breathtaking visuals of the iconic monuments and religious symbols of the Eternal City. Book your tickets at hhticket.gr.