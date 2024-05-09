History Projected | Athens | May 15

In a 2024 film series at the Goethe Institute in Athens (14-16 Omirou), Greek and German short and feature-length films blend, exploring diverse perspectives on the shared historical past. Micro-narratives, subdued testimonies, mythological exercises and archival puzzles dissolve the myth of a singular historical narrative. Episode 2, “History and Archive,” on May 15, features “100 Hours of May,” directed by Dimos Theos and Fotos Lambrinos (1963), and Jean-Gabriel Periot’s “Une Jeunesse Allemande” (2015), offering nuanced insights into the complexities of history.

