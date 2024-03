The Love Unbound: Five Films for Freedom Festival, in its second year, explores LGBTQ experiences through art. Co-curated by the British Council, organized by Parenthesis and Technopolis Athens (100 Pireos), it features diverse short films and discussions on gender equality. Workshops, mentoring and DJ sets enhance the dialogue, fostering inclusivity and awareness in creative realms. Entrance is free. Check out the screening program at athens-technopolis.gr.

