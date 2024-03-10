Breakfast at Tiffany’s | Athens | March 12

Marking the centenary of the birth of author Truman Capote, the Hellenic American Union Movie Club is screening the classic film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Furnished by Mooviereel, the film is based on Capote’s novel of the same title and is directed by Blake Edwards, starring Audrey Hepburn. This special screening will take place on March 12 at the HAU (22 Massalias, hau.gr). Admission is free with priority seating. It will be shown with Greek subtitles.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy