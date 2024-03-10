WHAT'S ON

Breakfast at Tiffany’s | Athens | March 12

Breakfast at Tiffany’s | Athens | March 12

Marking the centenary of the birth of author Truman Capote, the Hellenic American Union Movie Club is screening the classic film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Furnished by Mooviereel, the film is based on Capote’s novel of the same title and is directed by Blake Edwards, starring Audrey Hepburn. This special screening will take place on March 12 at the HAU (22 Massalias, hau.gr). Admission is free with priority seating. It will be shown with Greek subtitles.

Film

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
IFFA | Athens | March 1-10
WHAT'S ON

IFFA | Athens | March 1-10

White Dwarf | Athens | February 23 – April 28
WHAT'S ON

White Dwarf | Athens | February 23 – April 28

Mechanisms of the Seen | Athens | February 17 – March 1
WHAT'S ON

Mechanisms of the Seen | Athens | February 17 – March 1

Gosford Park | Athens | February 3
WHAT'S ON

Gosford Park | Athens | February 3

DamBusters | Athens | February 2
WHAT'S ON

DamBusters | Athens | February 2

A Tale of Two Cities | Athens | From January 24
WHAT'S ON

A Tale of Two Cities | Athens | From January 24