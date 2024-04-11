WHAT'S ON

Bearcave | Athens | April 12

Bearcave | Athens | April 12
Still photo from the "Bearcave" (2023).

Witness an exclusive screening of the short film “Bearcave,” directed by Stergios Dinopoulos and Krysianna Papadaki, winners of the 46th Drama Short Film Festival. Set in the mountainous landscape of Elati, Trikala, “Bearcave” explores the bonds of love amid the lush greenery of the Pindos Mountains. Their short film “Bluebird” will also be screened. Following the screening, there will be a meet-and-greet with the team behind the film in the cinema foyer. Tickets cost 7 euros and are available at Viva’s more.com.

