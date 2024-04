The Psaroloco International Festival for Children & Young People, held at the Michael Cacoyannis Foundation (206 Pireos, mcf.gr), targets younger audiences with a focus on curiosity and discovery. The festival features a captivating lineup of films, workshops, interactive experiences and discussions tailored for families and educators. The program showcases 52 short films from 17 countries. See the full program at el.psaroloco.org.

