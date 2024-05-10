WHAT'S ON

Comicdom Con | Athens | May 17-19

Geek culture takes center stage at this year’s Comicdom Con Athens at Technopolis (100 Pireos), where fans don their superhero capes and gaming tees for a celebration of all things nerdy. Now in its 18th year, the convention features panels, workshops and a vibrant artists’ alley. Visitors can explore an exclusive exhibition of original manga artwork, paying homage to Japan’s influential creators, alongside a tribute to Hugo Pratt and a special commemoration of Dragon Ball’s 40th anniversary, honoring creator Akira Toriyama. Admission is free.

