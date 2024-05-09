Aria Fest | Athens | June 20
Get ready for the debut of Aria Fest, a groundbreaking K-pop extravaganza coming to Greece for the first time ever. Presented by global entertainment group Aria Group and Greece’s MAD TV, this landmark event promises an unforgettable fusion of Asian and Korean pop culture, featuring top South Korean celebrities, special guest appearances and electrifying performances. Don’t miss this historic cultural celebration on June 20 at the Tae Kwon Do Stadium (860 Posidonos) in Faliro. Tickets start from 80 euros at Viva’s more.com.