Aria Fest | Athens | June 20

Get ready for the debut of Aria Fest, a groundbreaking K-pop extravaganza coming to Greece for the first time ever. Presented by global entertainment group Aria Group and Greece’s MAD TV, this landmark event promises an unforgettable fusion of Asian and Korean pop culture, featuring top South Korean celebrities, special guest appearances and electrifying performances. Don’t miss this historic cultural celebration on June 20 at the Tae Kwon Do Stadium (860 Posidonos) in Faliro. Tickets start from 80 euros at Viva’s more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy