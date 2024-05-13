Loreena McKennitt | Athens | June 26

Canadian singer and composer Loreena McKennitt’s eagerly awaited return to Greece has music enthusiasts buzzing with excitement. Following her unforgettable 2019 concerts, McKennitt will grace the Odeon of Herodes Atticus (Dionysiou Aeropagitou), as part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival, with her captivating blend of world music and folk traditions. Athens marks the first stop on her European tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of her iconic album “The Mask and Mirror.” Accompanying McKennitt will be esteemed musicians Caroline Lavelle, Brian Hughes, Hugh Marsh, Dudley Phillips and Robert Brian. Tickets range from 38 to 94 euros at aefestival.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy