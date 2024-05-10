The Philanthropist | Athens | May 22-June 6

The Athens-based performers Dirty Granny Tales return after five years with “The Philanthropist” at the Michael Cacoyannis Foundation (206 Pireos). Since 2006, they’ve captivated audiences with dark fairy tales, blending music, puppetry, dance and animation. Notable for sold-out shows at Athens’ premier venues like the Badminton Theater, they’ve set ticket records in Berlin’s English Theater and participated in festivals across Europe. This performance, set in a horror circus, aims to provoke and puzzle, as a philanthropist emerges to restore calm amid terror. Pre-book your 14-euro tickets at ticketservices.gr.

