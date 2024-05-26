WHAT'S ON

Carole A. Feuerman | Athens | May 30 – June 14

Kapopoulos Fine Arts (5 Skoufa) presents the debut solo exhibition in Greece of esteemed American sculptor Carole A. Feuerman, running from May 30 to June 14. The gallery showcases Feuerman’s iconic hyperrealistic sculptures, including lifelike swimmers and dancers, alongside works by renowned Greek artist Pavlos Dionysopoulos. The exhibition, which demonstrates Feuerman’s immersive style, invites viewers to escape into a surreal world of artistry. Admission is free. 

