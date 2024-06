The Goethe-Institut (14-16 Omirou) presents an alternative view of the group exhibition “Then and Again: Redefining Ritual in Contemporary Balkans,” via a video installation. Curated by visual artist Dimitris Tsoublekas and Yorgos Prinos and produced by Greek-Lebanese photographer Georges Salameh, the piece explores modern rituals in Southeast European societies featuring works by nine artists from various countries. Admission is free.

