Renowned Italian sculptor Novello Finotti will showcase his work for the first time in Athens at the B&M Theocharakis Foundation for Fine Arts and Music (1 Merlin). The retrospective exhibition, titled “Novello Finotti: The Sensual Mysticism of Sculpture,” features over 65 pieces. Opening on June 4, at 8.30 p.m., the exhibition will be inaugurated by Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni. Tickets cost 10 euros.

