Two-time Grammy winner and jazz legend Dee Dee Bridgewater returns to Athens on July 15 for another unforgettable performance. For over 40 years, Bridgewater has captivated audiences worldwide with her powerful and mesmerizing voice and she will definitely do the same at Technopolis (100 Pireos, Gazi). Tickets start from 25 euros at more.com.

