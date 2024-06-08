Vrysaki | Athens | June 18 – November 17
The American School of Classical Studies (61 Souidias, Kolonaki, ascsa.edu.gr), in collaboration with the Excavations of the Ancient Agora of Athens, presents “Vrysaki: Reviving a Neighborhood Through the Archives,” curated by Italian-American author Sylvie Dumont. The exhibition explores the transformation of the Vrysaki neighborhood, now part of the Ancient Agora archaeological site, from the Ottoman period to the post-World War II era. On view at the Macmillan Wing until November 17, the exhibit features architectural elements, archaeological findings and everyday objects. Admission is free.