Refugee Week | Athens | June 17-23

The Refugee Week Greece Festival, an event turning the spotlight on forced migration, kicks off on June 14 with a screening of “The Swimmers” at the Trianon Cinema (21 Kodrigktonos). The screening, in English with simultaneous interpretation in Greek and sign language, will be followed by a discussion and Q&A with British director Hassan Akkad and with Christos Dimopoulos, director of the Greek branch of Amnesty International. Pre-book a free ticket to the screening on eventbrite.com. For the festival’s full program visit refugeeweek.gr.

